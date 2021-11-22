PAPPL 1.1 Nears Release As Modern Open-Source Printer Application Framework

While OpenPrinting is now leading development of the CUPS print server, PAPPL continues to be developed by CUPS founder Michael Sweet as a modern open-source printer application framework. PAPPL 1.1 as a big feature release is on the way.
PAPPL 1.0 released last December for this open-source framework/library for developing CUPS Printer Applications as the replacement to conventional printer drivers. PAPPL was designed as part of Michael Sweet's work on LPrint and Gutenprint software but can be used for other purposes too.
One year later, PAPPL 1.1 is nearing release with the release candidate having been issued on Monday. PAPPL 1.1-rc1 introduces support for WiFi configuration, IPP-USB support, printer driver look-up and auto-add capabilities, better managing of multiple printers, and even support for Microsoft Windows 10 and newer.
Downloads and more details on the changes coming for PAPPL 1.1 can be found via GitHub.
