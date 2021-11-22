PAPPL 1.1 Nears Release As Modern Open-Source Printer Application Framework
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 November 2021 at 03:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
While OpenPrinting is now leading development of the CUPS print server, PAPPL continues to be developed by CUPS founder Michael Sweet as a modern open-source printer application framework. PAPPL 1.1 as a big feature release is on the way.

PAPPL 1.0 released last December for this open-source framework/library for developing CUPS Printer Applications as the replacement to conventional printer drivers. PAPPL was designed as part of Michael Sweet's work on LPrint and Gutenprint software but can be used for other purposes too.


One year later, PAPPL 1.1 is nearing release with the release candidate having been issued on Monday. PAPPL 1.1-rc1 introduces support for WiFi configuration, IPP-USB support, printer driver look-up and auto-add capabilities, better managing of multiple printers, and even support for Microsoft Windows 10 and newer.

Downloads and more details on the changes coming for PAPPL 1.1 can be found via GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
Box86 + Box64 Updated For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Other Architectures
OpenVDB 9.0 Released With NanoVDB GPU Support
Stargate Is The Newest Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
Blender 3.x Roadmap Has Big Plans For Vulkan, Other Improvements
GIMP 2.99.8 Released As Another Step Toward The Long Overdue GIMP 3.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization
AMD Releases Updated Zen 3 CPU Microcode (November 2021)
Experimental Zink On NVIDIA's Vulkan Driver Capable Of Outperforming OpenGL Driver
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK With Cross-Platform GPU Support
Proof-Of-Concept Work Brings systemd To Ubuntu WSL
Updated AMD P-State Driver Posted For Improving Linux Power Efficiency
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Planning To Vastly Improve Its Documentation