Servo Driving Modularity To Support Different JavaScript Engines

The Rust-based Servo web layout engine started by Mozilla that is now stewarded by the Linux Foundation and worked on by several different organizations is eyeing modularity support for its JavaScript integration. Currently Servo is closely tied to Mozilla's SpiderMonkey JavaScript engine but with a modularity push could see other options supported.Ultimately Servo is heavily focused on being very modular and that's good with its ongoing emphasis to be embed-friendly as its most likely area for major success. With the modularity push extending to JavaScript engines that's good news for those that may want to embed Servo support into their toolkit/app but have a preference or otherwise dependence on a particular JavaScript engine.Right now Servo has a number of low-level SpiderMonkey API calls but the hope is eventually to get to a point of having that abstracted out. Eventually it may be possible with an abstraction layer to conceal the underlying JavaScript engine so that Servo could use SpiderMonkey, Google Chrome's V8 engine, or whatever other JS engines come about in the future.

Those interested in learning more about the work taking place in this space for JavaScript engine modularity and reducing the direct dependence on SpiderMonkey can see the Servo.org blog for more details.