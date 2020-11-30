PAPPL 1.0 RC1 Released With A Goal To Replace CUPS Printer Drivers
CUPS printing system founder Michael Sweet who left Apple last year and that left CUPS in a stagnate position (as of writing, still no commits to their Git repository since April) while Sweet continues pushing ahead with his new and modern "PAPPL" effort.

PAPPL is the printer application framework being worked on by Michael Sweet over the past year for developing CUPS Printer Applications as a replacement to the conventional CUPS printer drivers. PAPPL supports JPEG / PNG / PWG Raster / Apple Raster / raw printing to printers via USB or network connections and supports an embedded IPP Everywhere service.

PAPPL has been designed with Sweet working on the LPrint label printer open-source software in tandem and also for supporting Gutenprint, among other possible use-cases.

After PAPPL's 1.0 beta earlier this month, the release candidate has now arrived for closing out November. PAPPL 1.0-RC1 comes with updated documentation, improvements to the web interface for adding printers, threading bug fixes, and a variety of other enhancements.

More details on PAPPL 1.0-RC1 via the release announcement. More details on the PAPPL printer application framework/library via msweet.org.
