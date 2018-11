Outreachy Announces Its Winter 2018 Interns To Work On The Linux Kernel, GNOME

Following the recent application period , Outreachy on Thursday announced the dozens of selected participants who will have a $5500 USD paid internship the next few months for working on open-source projects.Some of the tasks to be tackled this winter by the Outreachy program, which is exclusively open to women and other under-represented groups in the technology space, include:- Improve the "git bisect" command.- Add video support to the GNOME Fractal media viewer and explore video conference support.- GNOME usability testing.- Creating video documentation for GNU Guix.- Adding support for stateless codecs to the Virtual Codec Driver.- Unspecified work on the kernel GPU subsystem.- Improve the Linux kernel support for running as a guest on Microsoft Hyper-V.More details on the selected participants and their projects can be found via the Outreachy alumni page . These projects will start in December and run through March. This past summer Outreachy participants made about 80 kernel patches