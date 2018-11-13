Outreachy Announces Its Winter 2018 Interns To Work On The Linux Kernel, GNOME

Following the recent application period, Outreachy on Thursday announced the dozens of selected participants who will have a $5500 USD paid internship the next few months for working on open-source projects.
Some of the tasks to be tackled this winter by the Outreachy program, which is exclusively open to women and other under-represented groups in the technology space, include:
- Improve the "git bisect" command.
- Add video support to the GNOME Fractal media viewer and explore video conference support.
- GNOME usability testing.
- Creating video documentation for GNU Guix.
- Adding support for stateless codecs to the Virtual Codec Driver.
- Unspecified work on the kernel GPU subsystem.
- Improve the Linux kernel support for running as a guest on Microsoft Hyper-V.
More details on the selected participants and their projects can be found via the Outreachy alumni page. These projects will start in December and run through March. This past summer Outreachy participants made about 80 kernel patches.
9 Comments