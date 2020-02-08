OpenShot 2.5 Video Editor Brings Hardware Acceleration, SVG, Blender 2.8+ Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 9 February 2020 at 05:18 PM EST. 3 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
Out this Sunday is OpenShot 2.5 as the non-linear video editor's biggest release yet for this cross-platform, open-source solution.

First up, OpenShot 2.5 is finally supporting hardware-accelerated video encoding/decoding. Rather than being limited to CPU-based options, OpenShot 2.5 now supports the likes of VA-API and NVENC/NVDEC for GPU-based encodes/decodes that should be 30~40% faster.

OpenShot 2.5 also improves the performance when it comes to the keyframe handling, import/export support to Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro, Blender 2.8+ integration for supporting the .blend format, SVG compatibility, export improvements, and a heck of a lot more.

Those wanting to give this big OpenShot 2.5 video editor update a whirl can do so via OpenShot.org.
3 Comments
