The OpenCL 2.0 CTS Can Now Run On Gallium3D Clover - But Doesn't Pass The Tests
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 February 2020 at 06:50 AM EST.
Red Hat's Karol Herbst who has spent years now working on Nouveau SPIR-V support and other GPU open-source compute efforts around Mesa has provided a trivial implementation of clCreateCommandQueueWithProperties() that is now enough to begin running the OpenCL 2.0 conformance test suite on the Gallium3D "Clover" state tracker.

Karol commented that it's enough to run the OpenCL 2.0 CTS and probably other OpenCL applications relying upon clCreateCommandQueueWithProperties. However, Clover itself doesn't yet expose OpenCL 2.0 support and still lacks a number of features before it will really be useful for GPU compute workloads.

The addition was made last week to Mesa 20.1-devel Git with this merge.

It will be interesting to see how far the Red Hat folks will be able to push Nouveau and the Mesa OpenCL compute capabilities this year.
