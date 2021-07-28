OPNsense 21.7 Released With New Installer Offering Better ZFS Support

OPNsense as the FreeBSD/HardenedBSD-based firewall and routing platform long ago forked from pfSense is out with its newest major release.
OPNsense 21.7 is "one of the largest iterations of code changes" in their recent history but is still based on HardenedBSD 12.1, the BSD effort around further security hardening of FreeBSD 12.1. OPNsense developers now following this release are beginning to transition to FreeBSD 13 for their OPNsense 22.1 release due out early next year.
OPNsense 21.7 does bring a new installer that offers native ZFS installation support and also works better within virtual machines when using UEFI. OPNsense 21.7 also brings firmware handling changes, various firewall improvements, updated plugins, and a number of package updates.
More details on OPNsense 21.7 as this prominent BSD-based open-source firewall solution can be found at OPNsense.org.
