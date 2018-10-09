ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 October 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
While ODROID is most known for their various ARM single board computers (SBCs), some of which offer impressive specs, they have dabbled in x86 SBCs and on Friday announced the Intel-powered ODROID-H2.

In the announcement they mentioned as well they were exploring an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U powered SBC computer, which offered fast performance but the price ended up being prohibitive. After the falling out with Ryzen over those cost concerns, they decided to go ahead with an Intel Geminilake SoC. Geminilake is slower than their proposed Ryzen board, but the price was reasonable and it ends up still being much faster than ODROID's earlier Apollolake SBC.

What they came up with is the ODROID-H2 and is powered by an Intel J4105 Geminilake 2.3GHz quad-core processor, dual channel DDR4 memory via SO-DIMM slots, PCIe NVMe storage slot, dual Gigabit Ethernet, dual SATA 3.0 ports, and HDMI 2.0 / DP 1.2 display outputs.


The ODROID-H2 board measures in at just 110 x 110 x 43 mm and is cooled by a large passive aluminum heatsink.


ODROID plans to begin shipping the H2 in late November. Pricing information hasn't yet been announced. The early launch details can be found via this forum thread.
2 Comments

