OpenDocument Format 1.3 Approved As OASIS Standard
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 24 June 2021 at 06:14 AM EDT. 8 Comments
LIBREOFFICE --
The OASIS standards organization has now officially approved of the ODF 1.3 revision of the OpenDocument Format as their newest ratified standard.

Succeeding their ODF 1.2 standardization from 2015 is now ODF 1.3 that has been approved in full. The committee specification has been available for nearly two years while now has received unanimous approval. ODF is most notably used by LibreOffice but many other office suites and other applications also support making use of this open standard for office documents.

ODF 1.3 brings support for digital signatures for documents and OpenPGP-based encryption of XML documents as the main features. There are also other security improvements and different (mostly minor) refinements over ODF 1.2.

More details on the ODF 1.3 standards achievement with OASIS via The Document Foundation's blog.
8 Comments
Related News
LibreOffice 7.2 Beta Arrives With Initial Command Pop-Up HUD, Better Performance
LibreOffice 7.2 Alpha 1 Released For This Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice Adds A Command Popup / HUD, Inspired By Half-Decade Old Microsoft Office Feature
LibreOffice Begins Landing GTK4 Support Code
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
Developers Continue New Push With LibreOffice In The Web Browser Via WebAssembly
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Lenovo To Support Configuring ThinkPad BIOS From Within Linux
Proton 6.3-5 RC Allows More Windows Games To Run On Linux
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
RADV Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Ray-Tracing Changes