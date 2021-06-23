The OASIS standards organization has now officially approved of the ODF 1.3 revision of the OpenDocument Format as their newest ratified standard.
Succeeding their ODF 1.2 standardization from 2015 is now ODF 1.3 that has been approved in full. The committee specification has been available for nearly two years while now has received unanimous approval. ODF is most notably used by LibreOffice but many other office suites and other applications also support making use of this open standard for office documents.
ODF 1.3 brings support for digital signatures for documents and OpenPGP-based encryption of XML documents as the main features. There are also other security improvements and different (mostly minor) refinements over ODF 1.2.
More details on the ODF 1.3 standards achievement with OASIS via The Document Foundation's blog.
8 Comments