Nintendo Switch Controller Driver Finally Set For Linux 5.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 27 October 2021 at 05:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
After stalling last year when it was queued up in HID's "for-5.10/nintendo" branch only to not make it into HID-next at the time, that threshold has now been crossed with the latest Nintendo Switch controller driver now ready for introduction in Linux 5.16. This open-source driver enables the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro controllers to work under Linux with a mainline kernel driver.

This hid-nintendo driver was developed independent of Nintendo and is being maintained by open-source developer Daniel Ogorchock. This Linux driver enables the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro controllers to work to connected Linux systems via Bluetooth and USB.


The Nintendo Switch Pro controller.


Beyond the basic controller input support, this HID driver also enables the LED support, rumble mode, charging grip, and other standard functionality of the Joy-Cons and Pro controllers.


In time for the Linux 5.16 merge window opening up in early November, the for-5.16/nintendo driver has landed in HID's for-next thereby making it part of the pull request going into Linux 5.16. The merge to the HID subsystem's for-next branch happened early this morning.
