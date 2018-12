The Apache NetBeans 10.0 release is now available as the latest release for this integrated development environment under the Apache incubator umbrella.NetBeans 10.0 has support for JDK 11 with the latest Java additions such as dynamic class-file constants and support for lambda parameters. The PHP language support has improved with picking up support for the latest language features of PHP 7.3/7.2/7.1.More details on NetBeans 10 at netbeans.apache.org and this changes page