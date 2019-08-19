NetBSD Sees Its First Wayland Application Running

NetBSD has seen a lot of interesting developments this year on the desktop front from DRM graphics driver improvements to better Wine support and now the first Wayland bits are proving successful on this BSD operating system.
Before getting too excited, however, the first Wayland application running on NetBSD is just a demo app -- a picture of a cat. GTK3 and SDL2 with Wayland support are building on NetBSD but not yet running, which once those are fixed up will allow a lot more useful Wayland programs to begin running on NetBSD.
status update: the first wayland application to run on NetBSD is a tiny picture of a cat— nia 🏳️⚧️ 🌈 (@nia_netbsd) August 18, 2019
I can't get a camera to focus on it because of the high-dpiness but enjoyhttps://t.co/oazoPRgIbg
gtk3 and sdl2 build with wayland support but need more work to run. pic.twitter.com/wMAEK1SaXC