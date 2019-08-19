NetBSD Sees Its First Wayland Application Running
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 19 August 2019 at 06:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Wayland support is inching ahead on NetBSD for this secure, modern next-generation successor to running an X.Org Server.

NetBSD has seen a lot of interesting developments this year on the desktop front from DRM graphics driver improvements to better Wine support and now the first Wayland bits are proving successful on this BSD operating system.

Before getting too excited, however, the first Wayland application running on NetBSD is just a demo app -- a picture of a cat. GTK3 and SDL2 with Wayland support are building on NetBSD but not yet running, which once those are fixed up will allow a lot more useful Wayland programs to begin running on NetBSD.
