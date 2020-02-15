NetBSD 9.0 Debuts As The "Best NetBSD Release Ever"
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 15 February 2020
NetBSD 9.0 is out today as for what the project is hoping as the "best NetBSD release ever" at least until NetBSD 10 down the road.

The NetBSD 9.0 release is a big one with finally supporting Arm AArch64 (64-bit ARMv8) and as part of that Arm ServerReady SBBR+SBSA system support. NetBSD 9.0 also improves its existing ARMv7 32-bit support, ships with updated Intel DRM GPU drivers, improves its virtualization support and introduces NVMM virtualization, adds Kernel ASLR support, supports various compiler sanitizers, updates the ZFS file-system support, finally supports NCQ with SATA, and various other hardware improvements along with performance and security benefits.

More details on NetBSD 9.0 and download links via NetBSD.org.
