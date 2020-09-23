NVIDIA CUDA 11.1 Released With RTX 30 Series Support, Better Compatibility Across Versions
NVIDIA has released version 11.1 of their CUDA toolkit that now supports the GeForce RTX 30 "Ampere" series graphics cards.

CUDA 11.0 released back in July brought initial Ampere GPU support while CUDA 11.1 today formally supports the Ampere consumer GPUs in the RTX 30 series. Once we receive samples of the new GPUs we'll be putting the new CUDA release through its paces under Linux with the RTX 3070/3080/3090 series.

Also significant with CUDA 11.1 is having new compatibility support whereby NVIDIA will ensure CUDA compatibility across minor releases of CUDA, in allowing applications to be compatible with all versions of a particular CUDA major release.

CUDA 11.1 also brings a new PTX compiler static library, version 7.1 of the Parallel Thread Execution (PTX) ISA, support for Fedora 32 and Debian 10.3, new unified programming models, hardware-accelerated sparse texture support, multi-threaded launch to different CUDA streams, improvements to CUDA Graphs, and various other enhancements. GCC 10.0 and Clang 10.0 are also now supported as host compilers.

More details on CUDA 11.1 and download links via developer.nvidia.com.
