Complementing our initial NVIDIA TITAN RTX Linux benchmarks and follow-up collection of more GPU compute benchmarks on the TITAN RTX compared to other NVIDIA hardware going back to the GeForce GTX 680, here is an expansive collection of side-by-side tests to the RTX 2080 Ti in more workloads.
Here are 82 different graphics and compute benchmarks tested side-by-side on the TITAN RTX and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS was in use with the NVIDIA 415.23 driver. These are just complementary figures so see the two aforelinked articles for more benchmarks with different GPUs, the power consumption figures, performance-per-Watt, and much more.
This side-by-side comparison generated in an automated and fully reproducible manner using the Phoronix Test Suite.
Head on over to the OpenBenchmarking.org result file for all of the performance results in full. As well, you can see how your own Linux GPU performance compares to these high-end NVIDIA cards by running phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1812283-PTS-MORENVID24.
Add A Comment