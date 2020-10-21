NVIDIA Ships Vulkan Driver Beta With Fragment Shading Rate Control
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 21 October 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
This week's Vulkan 1.2.158 spec release brought the fragment shading rate extension to control the rate at which fragments are shaded on a per-draw, per-primitive, or per-region basis. This can be useful similar to OpenGL and Direct3D support for helping to allow different, less important areas of the screen be shaded less than areas requiring greater detail/focus.

NVIDIA on Tuesday released the 455.26.02 Linux driver (and 457.00 version for Windows) that adds this fragment shading rate extension. Additionally, VK_KHR_shader_terminate_invocation was also added as the other new extension of Vulkan 1.2.158. This second extension allows terminating a shader invocation immediately and setting the coverage of shaded examples to zero.

The updated NVIDIA Vulkan beta drivers for Windows and Linux with this support can be found via developer.nvidia.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA Doesn't Expect To Have Linux 5.9 Driver Support For Another Month
NVIDIA 455.28 Released As Stable Linux Driver For RTX 3080/3090
NVIDIA Online GTC 2020 Kicks Off Today But No Open-Source Linux Announcement Expected
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver Moves To 455 Series For Linux
NVIDIA CUDA 11.1 Released With RTX 30 Series Support, Better Compatibility Across Versions
NVIDIA C++ Standard Library Now Available Via GitHub
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CUPS Printing System Open-Source Development Has Seemingly Dried Up
XFS File-System With Linux 5.10 Punts Year 2038 Problem To The Year 2486
Valve/CodeWeavers Releases Proton 5.13-1 With More Windows Games Running On Linux
NVIDIA Doesn't Expect To Have Linux 5.9 Driver Support For Another Month
AMD Delivers Many Fixes For Polaris GPUs On Linux - Finally Enables ZeroRPM Fan Mode
KDE Plasma 5.20 Released With Better Wayland Support, Many New Features
Linux 5.10 Begins Landing The Long Overdue Revamp Of printk()
Many Networking Improvements Land In Linux 5.10