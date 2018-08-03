While the NVIDIA 396 Linux driver series should soon be succeeded by a new driver branch, for now the NVIDIA 396.51 Linux driver was outed today as the latest and greatest driver release.
Over the existing NVIDIA 396 driver releases, 396.51 doesn't offer up too much for Linux users. But there is now support for the Vulkan extension of VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor, a --override-file-type-destination command line switch for the NVIDIA driver installer, and official support for the Quadro P3200 Max-Q Design graphics processor.
The NVIDIA 396.51 Linux driver download link and a similar build for Solaris and FreeBSD can be obtained via the NVIDIA DevTalk.
