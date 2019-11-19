NEMO-UX Vanishes As What Was A Wayland Shell Designed For Large, Multi-User Surfaces
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 19 November 2019 at 12:03 AM EST. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Over the years there have been many interesting Wayland projects to take flight focused on new and interesting use-cases. One of these interesting (and experimental) Wayland compositors was NEMO-UX focused on providing a shell for computing environments that span large surfaces like virtual chalkboards or tabletops.

Five years ago this week we covered this futuristic, multi-user Wayland experience. While the concept is still interesting and large format, multi-user computing remains a niche area, NEMO-UX appears to sadly no longer exist.

The previous project site at NEMOUX.net no longer resolves, the GitHub just has some very old shell code, the Facebook for the start-up focused on building this environment hasn't been active in two years, and no other active traces remain.

The most recent videos of NEMO-UX in action are from 2016, so for those wanting to see what this Wayland experiment was all about, here are those videos:


Add A Comment
Related News
WXRC Is The Wayland XR Compositor For VR Headsets
KDE Now Supports Fractional Scaling On Wayland
Waypipe Is Successfully Working For This Network-Transparent Wayland Apps/Games Proxy
Sway 1.2 Released For This Popular i3 Inspired Wayland Compositor
Wayland's Weston 7.0 Compositor Released With PipeWire Streaming Support
Stepping Towards Better VR Headset Support On Wayland
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For Intel Coffee Lake
LinuxBoot Continues Maturing - Now Able To Boot Windows
VirtualBox SF Driver Ejected From The Linux 5.4 Kernel
GNU Assembler Patches Sent Out For Optimizing The Intel Jump Conditional Code Erratum
Arch Linux Updates Its Kernel Installation Handling
Google Chrome To Begin Marking Sites That Are Slow / Fast
Mozilla + Intel + Red Hat Form The Bytecode Alliance To Run WebAssembly Everywhere
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Continuing To Work On Python 2 Removal