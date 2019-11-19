NEMO-UX Vanishes As What Was A Wayland Shell Designed For Large, Multi-User Surfaces

Over the years there have been many interesting Wayland projects to take flight focused on new and interesting use-cases. One of these interesting (and experimental) Wayland compositors was NEMO-UX focused on providing a shell for computing environments that span large surfaces like virtual chalkboards or tabletops.
Five years ago this week we covered this futuristic, multi-user Wayland experience. While the concept is still interesting and large format, multi-user computing remains a niche area, NEMO-UX appears to sadly no longer exist.
The previous project site at NEMOUX.net no longer resolves, the GitHub just has some very old shell code, the Facebook for the start-up focused on building this environment hasn't been active in two years, and no other active traces remain.
The most recent videos of NEMO-UX in action are from 2016, so for those wanting to see what this Wayland experiment was all about, here are those videos:
