MythTV 32 Released With Vulkan Rendering, Tons Of Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 24 February 2022 at 12:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
The MythTV open-source digital video recorder (DVR) software isn't nearly as popular as it was a decade ago considering all of the Internet streaming services these days, but the developers behind it continue pushing forward this open-source DVR solution. Out today is MythTV 32.0 as the first major release in nearly two years.

MythTV 32.0 has a ton of improvements over its prior feature release from May 2020. With MythTV 32.0 there is initial Vulkan API rendering support, basic HEVC/H.265 video recording support, ASTC closed captions support, authentication work for the web front-end, improved DVBv5 API support, new HTTP and WebSockets code, tons of MythTV Library (libmythtv) work, improvements for NVIDIA NVDEC decoding, improved Python bindings, and a ton of other changes.


MythTV has been around a long time as a wonderful open-source DVR for recording videos... Granted, I haven't personally had the need to use it now in more than a decade.


A ton of work has gone into MythTV 32.0, which is a bit surprising given the maturity of the project for years and seemingly not as much activity as in the distant past when the project was extremely popular.

The brief MythTV 32.0 release announcement and full list of code changes for this version can be found over on MythTV.org.
