The MythTV open-source digital video recorder (DVR) software isn't nearly as popular as it was a decade ago considering all of the Internet streaming services these days, but the developers behind it continue pushing forward this open-source DVR solution. Out today is MythTV 32.0 as the first major release in nearly two years.MythTV 32.0 has aof improvements over its prior feature release from May 2020. With MythTV 32.0 there is initial Vulkan API rendering support, basic HEVC/H.265 video recording support, ASTC closed captions support, authentication work for the web front-end, improved DVBv5 API support, new HTTP and WebSockets code, tons of MythTV Library (libmythtv) work, improvements for NVIDIA NVDEC decoding, improved Python bindings, and a ton of other changes.



MythTV has been around a long time as a wonderful open-source DVR for recording videos... Granted, I haven't personally had the need to use it now in more than a decade.