MyPaint 2.0 Released With New Features For Open-Source Drawing/Painting
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 16 February 2020 at 07:37 AM EST. 4 Comments
DESKTOP --
If the likes of GIMP and Krita aren't satisfying your digital drawing/painting needs, MyPaint 2.0 has finally been released as a big update to this simplicity-minded, cross-platform and open-source program.

MyPaint 2.0 debuted this weekend as a big update for this open-source artistic software following more than a dozen alpha releases over the past year and as their first big release since 2017.

MyPaint 2.0 now supports linear compositing, layer views, brush stroke improvements, new symmetry modes, an expanded flood fill, new brush settings, new brush inputs, and a variety of other improvements and fixes.

The developers behind MyPaint are hoping for another release in the near future that has general improvements to the user-interface, performance improvements, and other enhancements. For Linux users, MyPaint 2.0 is available via AppImage and Flatpak on Flathub.

More details on the big MyPaint 2.0 release via GitHub.
4 Comments
Related News
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations
GIMP 2.99.x Development Releases Likely Starting Soon For GIMP 3.0
Latte Dock 0.10 Sees First Development Version For Release Next Summer
Firefox 71 + WebRender vs. Chrome 79 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Khronos + W3C Collaborating On SPIR-V Potentially Being The Shading Language For The Web
Compiz Sees New Update Ahead Of The Holidays - But It's Mainly Bug Fixing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop