If the likes of GIMP and Krita aren't satisfying your digital drawing/painting needs, MyPaint 2.0 has finally been released as a big update to this simplicity-minded, cross-platform and open-source program.
MyPaint 2.0 debuted this weekend as a big update for this open-source artistic software following more than a dozen alpha releases over the past year and as their first big release since 2017.
MyPaint 2.0 now supports linear compositing, layer views, brush stroke improvements, new symmetry modes, an expanded flood fill, new brush settings, new brush inputs, and a variety of other improvements and fixes.
The developers behind MyPaint are hoping for another release in the near future that has general improvements to the user-interface, performance improvements, and other enhancements. For Linux users, MyPaint 2.0 is available via AppImage and Flatpak on Flathub.
More details on the big MyPaint 2.0 release via GitHub.
