Canonical's Multipass 1.1 Brings Proxy Support, Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 4 March 2020 at 09:30 AM EST. 3 Comments
UBUNTU --
Multipass is the software developed by Ubuntu-maker Canonical that is advertised as "a mini-cloud on your workstation" that provides an Ubuntu command-line in "just a click" with native hypervisor support.

Multipass is basically an easy means of spinning up Ubuntu VMs on Linux / Windows / macOS and similar in nature to Vagrant, but just focused on Ubuntu VMs. Multipass reached version 1.0 at the end of last year and doing the heavy lifting is KVM on Linux, Microsoft Hyper-V on Windows, and KyperKit on macOS. VirtualBox support also remains available.

As their first release of 2020 and one month ahead of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Multipass 1.1 is now available. With this release the Apple macOS support has been extended back to v10.12, there is now support for network proxies, and a variety of bug fixes.

More details on Multipass and Windows/macOS download links via GitHub. The Linux build of Multipass continues to just be served up as a Snap.
3 Comments
