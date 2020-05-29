Monado 0.2 OpenXR Runtime Brings Multi-Layer Support, New Controller Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 29 May 2020 at 07:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Monado as the leading open-source OpenXR implementation for AR/VR headsets is out with a new release.

Since February's release of Monado 0.1 there has been a lot of activity on the Monado front, in turn thanks to new software leveraging it like Xrdesktop 0.14.

Monado 0.2 ships with multi-layer support, compositors and drivers run in their own service process, Vive Wand and Valve Index controllers are now supported as 3DOF controllers, Bluetooth LE and Google Daydream 3DOF support, experimental libsurvive driver support, optional systemd socket activation support, and various other improvements.


More details on the big Monado 0.2 update via Collabora's blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
FSF Now Offering Video Conferencing Service To Its Members
Zstd 1.4.5 Released With 5~10% Faster Decompression For x86_64, 15~50% For ARM64
Inkscape 1.0 Released For This Wildly Successful Vector Graphics Program
Redis 6.0 Released As A Big Update For This In-Memory Key-Value Database
BLAKE3 Cryptographic Hashing Function Sees Experimental Vulkan Implementation
Nginx 1.18 Stable Released With Many Fixes, Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983
TUXEDO Computers Launches Their First AMD Linux Laptop
Oracle Talks Up Btrfs Rather Than ZFS For Their Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 6
Dav1d 0.7 Speedups Are Looking Great On Various Intel + AMD CPUs
PostgreSQL 13.0 Beta 1 Released With Parallel Vacuum, Security Improvements + Benchmarks