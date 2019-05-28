Canonical Releases Mir 1.2 For Fostering Mir-Based Shells With Extra Wayland Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 28 May 2019 at 06:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Canonical's Alan Griffiths today announced the release of Mir 1.2 as the latest version of their display stack that -- since the abandoning of their mobile/convergence plans -- has morphed into providing Wayland support. With Mir 1.2, there is more X11/XWayland work in tow along with enabling new functionality for Mir-based shells.

Mir 1.2 comes with a new libmirwayland-dev package that is their first hit at their APIs for enabling Mir-based shells to support their own Wayland extensions. Mir 1.2 also brings additions to the MirAL APIs abstraction layer for registering the custom extensions and a new MinimalWindowManager class that provides a default window management policy.

On the X11 side, there is support now for firing up XWayland on-demand. Ubuntu developers are also hoping to get X11/XWayland support for MIr out of the "experimental" box during the Ubuntu 19.10 cycle.

There are also different bug fixes, support for multiple outputs in Mir-on-X, initial support for the XDG-Output protocol, and other additions making up Mir 1.2.

More details on Mir 1.2 via the release announcement.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 19.10 To Bundle NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver Packages As Part Of Its ISO
Ubuntu Expands Its Kernel Uploader Team
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Released With Better Stability, OTA-10 To Bring Mir 1.1 + Unity 8
Don't Hold Your Breath On UBports' Ubuntu Touch For Purism's Librem 5 Smartphone
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The "Eoan Ermine" Release
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
systemd Clocks In At More Than 1.2 Million Lines
Firefox 67.0 Released With Better Performance, Switches To Dav1d AV1 Decoder
Xfce 4.14 Sees Its Long-Awaited Pre-Release