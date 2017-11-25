Marek & Mario Prep 10-bit Color Visual Support For Mesa/Gallium3D

Building off the work by Mario Kleiner, AMD developer Marek Olšák has been working on 10-bit color visual support within Mesa/Gallium3D.
Currently housed within Marek's Git branch are the patches by Mario and him for supporting 10-bit color visuals properly within Mesa and wired through for Gallium3D. With 10-bit color visuals, it's basically going from 256 luminosity levels per color/channel with 8-bit to 1024 levels. Most graphics cards going back years have supported 10-bit color visuals while the number of monitors supporting 10-bit colors has been much more limited until recently.
Marek posted about this support on Mesa-dev with inquiring about how far 10-bit support is already plumbed through if handled yet by GLAMOR and also about the DDX driver state. The AMDGPU-PRO hybrid driver already supports 10-bit colors, so it shouldn't be long before the rest of the open-source AMD driver stack is plumbed through for depth 30.
Mario meanwhile has been working on the 10-bit support for the Intel driver and he also mentions he has this support working with the AMD DDX driver for older hardware when using the EXA 2D acceleration architecture but not yet GLAMOR that's required by all GCN hardware. On the Nouveau side there are some issues to work through as well. Mario is hoping for the X.Org side stuff to be all tuned and ready for the X.Org Server 1.20 release due in early 2018.
