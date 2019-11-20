Mesa 19.2.5 is out today as the latest bi-weekly stable update to the current Mesa 19.2 series.
Mesa 19.3.0 will be out in likely two or three weeks while Mesa 19.2.5 represents the latest stable experience for this collection of OpenGL and Vulkan drivers on the Linux desktop.
Of the two dozen or so fixes in Mesa 19.2.5, there are a number of Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver fixes as well as AMD "RadeonSI" OpenGL driver fixes. One RadeonSI change standing out is disabling SDMA for GFX10/Navi due to timeout bugs like this bug report. There are also two fixes pertaining to the RadeonSI shader cache.
Mesa 19.2.5 also now uses the large code model for JIT-compiled shaders for POWER 64-bit with the LLVMpipe driver, an EGL native platform fallback fix, and a variety of other mostly routine changes.
The list of Mesa 19.2.5 changes can be found on mesa-announce.
