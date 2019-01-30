Mesa 19.0-RC1 Released With FreeSync Bits, Soft FP64, Many Vulkan Improvements
After its feature freeze and code branching yesterday, the first release candidate of Mesa 19.0 is now available.

The Mesa 19.0 release process is underway and there will be weekly release candidates until the stable release is ready to ship. Going by their expected release calendar and past release cycles, Mesa 19.0 should ship around the end of February unless struck by any blocker bug delays.

Mesa 19.0 is bringing with it many features ranging from the FreeSync/VRR bits that go along with the AMDGPU support in Linux 5.0, significant new features and improvements in the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers, continued new extensions and performance enhancements to RadeonSI, further maturing of the Meson build system, soft FP64 emulation, and a whole lot more. See my Mesa 19.0 feature overview for the quick overview of all the changes made over the past three months.

So go forth and Mesa 19.0.0-rc1 can now be tested for the very latest OpenGL/Vulkan/video open-source graphics drivers. More Mesa 19.0 benchmarks are coming up soon on Phoronix.
