In addition to Mesa 18.2 expected today, also out this Friday is Mesa 18.1.8 as the latest stable point release for this important piece of the open-source Linux graphics stack.
Mesa 18.1.8 brings a number of RADV Vulkan driver fixes, Intel support improvements for Geminilake, Meson build system updates, a Tegra memory leak fix, various Intel fixes, a few Intel Vulkan updates, and other random fixes throughout.
The list of patches making up this regular Mesa 18.1 point release can be found via mesa-announce.
Due to Mesa 18.2.0 only now coming out likely later today and well past its August release date, Mesa 18.1.9 will be coming as another point release in about two weeks and it's possible there could still be another one past that stage. But with many improvements and new features in Mesa 18.2, hopefully you plan to soon upgrade to that driver series.
