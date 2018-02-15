Mesa 17.3.4 Released With 90+ Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 February 2018 at 09:20 AM EST. 2 Comments
MESA --
While Mesa 18.0 should be released in the days ahead as the latest feature release to Mesa 3D, backporting of fixes/improvements to Mesa 17.3 isn't letting up. For those using this stable series from last quarter, Mesa 17.3.4 is out today with nearly 100 changes.

Mesa 17.3.4 is shipping today with dozens of fixes, especially for the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers but also the i965 / R600 / RadeonSI / Etnaviv drivers and also some components like VirGL and Renderonly as well as the Gallium3D state trackers.

The Radeon changes this point release include support for newer UVD/VCN firmware files and the RADV Vulkan fixes are pretty much all over.

The lengthy change-log for Mesa 17.3.4 can be explored on Mesa-dev.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Marek Updates OpenGL 3.1 ARB_compatibility Support For Mesa
Freedreno Gallium3D Tackling NIR Optimizations & More In 2018
Gallium3D Now Supports NIR Shader Disk Cache
Mesa 18.0-RC4 Released With More Fixes
~80 Patches Are Left For Having Intel i965 SPIR-V Support
Some Early Bits Of The "Soft FP64" Infrastructure Will Be Mainlined Soon In Mesa
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Come Out Tomorrow, The Likely Linux Requirements