While Mesa 18.0 should be released in the days ahead as the latest feature release to Mesa 3D, backporting of fixes/improvements to Mesa 17.3 isn't letting up. For those using this stable series from last quarter, Mesa 17.3.4 is out today with nearly 100 changes.
Mesa 17.3.4 is shipping today with dozens of fixes, especially for the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers but also the i965 / R600 / RadeonSI / Etnaviv drivers and also some components like VirGL and Renderonly as well as the Gallium3D state trackers.
The Radeon changes this point release include support for newer UVD/VCN firmware files and the RADV Vulkan fixes are pretty much all over.
The lengthy change-log for Mesa 17.3.4 can be explored on Mesa-dev.
2 Comments