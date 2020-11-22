MPV as the open-source, cross-platform media player based long ago off the MPlayer/MPlayer2 code-base is out with a new feature release ahead of the holiday season.
MPV 0.33 is the first release since MPV 0.32 that happened back in January, thus there are a lot of changes in store.
MPV 0.33 now relies exclusively on Python 3 for its build system with Python 2 support having been dropped given its EOL status, Direct3D 11 exclusive fullscreen support on Windows, the X11 video output now supports 10-bit support, a software rendering API is now available as part of MPV's client API, the player now supports automatically loading external cover art files, terminal video output support using Sixel, GLX support is now disabled by default in favor of EGL, the Raspberry Pi vendor blob auto-detection now prefers the Raspberry Pi's open-source video stack, the internal audio handling has been rewritten, better resizing support on Wayland, and much more.
The MPV 0.33 changes are scattered across the board and is a lot in store regardless if you are on Windows, macOS, or Linux. Downloads and more details on this big MPV Player update via GitHub.
