The Last Of The MPEG-2 Patents Have Expired

Just like with the recent expiry of the MP3 patents and AC3, the last of the MPEG-2 patents have now expired.
From the MPEG LA:
Please note that the last US patent expired February 13, 2018, and patents remain active in Philippines and Malaysia after that date.
Hopefully now we'll see greater MPEG-2 support in free software multimedia stacks for those still relying upon this format but now able to worry less with the last of the patents for this video codec expiring.
What a great Valentine's gift of having more multimedia patents expiring!
