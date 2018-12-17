MIPS Processor ISA To Be Open-Sourced In 2019

Months after MIPS Technologies was acquired by Wave Computing, the company announced it's working on open-sourcing the MIPS processor instruction set architecture.
The MIPS ISA will be open-sourced with both the 32-bit and 64-bit versions opening up and will be free of any licensing or royalty fees as well as access to existing MIPS patents.
All the details on the "open-source MIPS" will be made available in Q1'2019. This is being done by Wave Computing's MIPS Open initiative.
This decision to open-source MIPS comes following the growing interest in the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture.
More details on today's "opening" can be found via the Wave Computing press release.
