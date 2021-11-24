Xen pvUSB Linux Driver Patches Updated, More Than 10 Years In The Making

An effort recently restarted that originally dates back many years is the "pvUSB" front-end driver for Linux to allow physical USB devices to be used within Xen domains.Juergen Gross of SUSE has recently been working on this driver that dates back to the original pvUSB implementation for the Linux 2.6 kernel in 2008 by Fujitsu engineers.This year he has taken to getting that code cleaned up and working against the latest upstream state of the kernel and other basic changes. While Xen is not as popular as it once was, there still are users interested in seeing this USB device support for Xen para-virtualized use-cases.

This driver just provides the front-end handling with QEMU already supporting the back-end handling in Dom0. With this driver code various USB 1.1/2.0/3.0 devices have been successfully tested.More details for those interested via this patch series