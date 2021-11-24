Xen pvUSB Linux Driver Patches Updated, More Than 10 Years In The Making
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 24 November 2021 at 03:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
An effort recently restarted that originally dates back many years is the "pvUSB" front-end driver for Linux to allow physical USB devices to be used within Xen domains.

Juergen Gross of SUSE has recently been working on this driver that dates back to the original pvUSB implementation for the Linux 2.6 kernel in 2008 by Fujitsu engineers.

This year he has taken to getting that code cleaned up and working against the latest upstream state of the kernel and other basic changes. While Xen is not as popular as it once was, there still are users interested in seeing this USB device support for Xen para-virtualized use-cases.


This driver just provides the front-end handling with QEMU already supporting the back-end handling in Dom0. With this driver code various USB 1.1/2.0/3.0 devices have been successfully tested.

More details for those interested via this patch series.
Add A Comment
Related News
New x86/x86_64 KVM Patches Would Help Reduce Excess TLB Flushing
QEMU 6.2 On The Way With SGX For VMs, Apple Silicon, More RISC-V
Xen With Linux 5.16 Will Allow For Faster Booting Of Guests
KVM Changes Land In Linux 5.16: RISC-V Hypervisor Support, AMD PSF Control Bit
Bareflank 3.0 Hypervisor Released With Microkernel Design, AMD Virtualization Support
Rust-Based Cloud-Hypervisor 19.0 Released With Improved Live Migration, Faster Boot Time
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization
AMD Releases Updated Zen 3 CPU Microcode (November 2021)
Experimental Zink On NVIDIA's Vulkan Driver Capable Of Outperforming OpenGL Driver
KDE Plasma 5.24 Adds An Overview Effect Inspired By GNOME's Activities Overview
Box86 + Box64 Updated For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Other Architectures
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK With Cross-Platform GPU Support
Updated AMD P-State Driver Posted For Improving Linux Power Efficiency