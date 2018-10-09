"Thermal Pressure" Kernel Feature Would Help Linux Performance When Running Hot
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 October 2018 at 02:51 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linaro engineer Thara Gopinath sent out an experimental set of kernel patches today that introduces the concept of "thermal pressure" to the Linux kernel for helping assist Linux performance when the processor cores are running hot.

While the Linux CPU frequency scaling code already deals with the event of CPU core(s) overheating as to downclock/limit the frequency, the kernel's scheduler isn't currently aware of the CPU capacity restrictions put in place due to that thermal event.


ARM chips can get quite hot, but these kernel patches could help with performance in these scenarios...


The goal with this thermal pressure feature is to allow the scheduler to better place processes among the available CPUs during such overheating, which will help with performance.

With this thermal pressure patch-set while running the AOBench benchmark, they found the patches helped the performance of a HiKey960 development board by about 12%.

More details on this "request for comments" proposal via this patch series.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
MSM-Next Bringing A6xx Performance Improvements, Fixes To The Linux Kernel
Linux 4.20 Fixing Bug Where Plugging In A MacBook Pro Leads To Excessive CPU Usage
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
Linux 4.19-rc7 Released: Final Kernel Likely In Two Weeks
The Great Work In DRM-Next: More Icelake, Vega 20, xGMI & Other Additions
WireGuard v7 Published As What's Hopefully Going Into The Next Kernel
Popular News This Week
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
Fedora 29 Succeeds At Flicker-Free Boot Experience On Intel Hardware
The State Of LinuxBoot For Replacing Proprietary UEFI Firmware With The Linux Kernel
Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
Raptor Announces "Blackbird" Micro-ATX, Low-Cost POWER9 Motherboard
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release