LoRa Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel - Allows Long-Range, Low-Power Wireless

Linux kernel patches are in the works for LoRa for various chipsets/modules and the new networking subsystem itself along with a new socket interface. LoRa allows for long-range, low-power wireless with minimal infrastructure.
The latest Linux kernel LoRa patches were published in July for review on the kernel mailing list and are the most up-to-date LoRa implementation for the Linux kernel. The patch-set explains some details that should excite open-source and DIY fans, "LoRa is a long-range, low-power wireless technology by Semtech. Unlike other LPWAN technologies, users don't need to rely on infrastructure providers and SIM cards and expensive subscription plans, they can set up their own gateways. Modules, adapters and evaluation boards are available from a large number of vendors. Many vendors also make available Open Source software examples on GitHub."
This wireless data technology was conceived for IoT use-cases and runs on sub-gigahertz radio frequency bands while promoting long range transmissions of more than 10 kilometers.
Those wishing to learn more about the in-progress Linux kernel patches for LoRa can find them on the kernel mailing list. If you are interested in learning more about the LoRa wireless tech itself, stop by Semtech.com.
Add A Comment