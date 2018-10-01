Feral Is Bringing Life is Strange 2 To Linux In 2019

Just days after announcing Total War: Three Kingdoms for Linux and releasing Life is Strange: Before The Storm, Feral Interactive has announced they will be bringing Life is Strange 2 to Linux (and macOS) in 2019.
Life is Strange 2 is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and was released last week for Microsoft Windows and the PS4/Xbox with the first of five episodes for this adventure game.
Feral Interactive today announced that Life is Strange 2, the next instalment in the much loved narrative adventure series, is coming to macOS and Linux in 2019. Originally developed by DONTNOD Entertainment and published by Square Enix on Windows and console, this is the much-anticipated sequel to 2015's BAFTA Award-winning Life is Strange.
After a tragic and mysterious incident in Seattle, brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz run away from home and head for Mexico. Life on the road is tough, and responsibility for his much younger brother soon brings Sean to the realisation that the decisions he makes on their journey south will impact their lives forever...
More details on the Linux port to come in 2019.
