Linux Kernel Port Revised To China's C-SKY CPU Architecture
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 July 2018 at 07:28 AM EDT. 5 Comments
In addition to the AMD-licensed Chengdu Haiguang x86 server processors and Zhaoxin x86-compatible CPUs from VIA Centaur lineage, another CPU effort within China has been C-SKY.

C-SKY is a 32-bit embedded CPU core out of Hangzhou, China. C-SKY is working on RISC-V designs too, but this current C-SKY embedded processor appears to be an original CPU design. Back in March they posted the original C-SKY Linux kernel patches while this past week they sent out a revised version.

The C-SKY Linux kernel port in its current form comes in at 19 patches that amount to just under twelve-thousand lines of new kernel code for bringing up this CPU architecture. The C-SKY CPU cores supported by the current patches are the CK610, CK807, CK810, and CK860.

It looks like the patches may still be a while before seeing mainline and are currently based upon Linux 4.16 rather than Linux Git or -next, but for those interested the newest patches can be found on the kernel mailing list.
