Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 27 May 2018 at 03:25 PM EDT. 26 Comments
The Jade Desktop Environment is a new effort from the Sparky Linux crew, a Debian derivative, at delivering a new Linux desktop option.

The Jade Desktop is built on Python, HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript for delivering a new Linux desktop experience primarily built atop of web technologies but using GTK with WebKit2 for the tool-kit. Jade is licensed under the GNU GPLv2.


The Jade Desktop, courtesy of Sparky Linux.


The Jade Desktop is still in its early stages but those interested in learning more can do so via SparkyLinux.org.
26 Comments
