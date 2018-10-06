The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 6 October 2018
Linux developer Simon Peter who has spent years working on application standards like AppImage and Klik recently presented on what he believes are the 2018 Desktop Linux Platform Issues and the unfortunate continually moving target of "the year of the Linux desktop" that never materializes.

Among the issues highlighted by Simon Peter are:

- Hundreds of distributions causing further fragmenting of the already small (compared to macOS and Windows) user-base as well as "tens" of desktops.

- Linux distributions focusing more on getting their own packages for everything rather than making a platform where it's easy for third-party binaries to run on.

- Linux user-space often breaking and the various library versioning challenges. There's also the different library paths and problems with that across distributions.

Simon makes some recommendations as well in his presentation besides just outlining the problems.

Those wanting to check out the Linux desktop platform issue presentation can find it embedded below. There are also the complementary PDF slides and an associated Git documentation.

