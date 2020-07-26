Linus Torvalds has performed his usual Sunday dance and released the Linux 5.8-rc7 kernel as one of the final test releases before Linux 5.8 is declared stable in August.
While on an optimal cadence there is the stable release one week after the -rc7 tag, Linus isn't yet decided whether next weekend will see the Linux 5.8 debut. Due to Linux 5.8-rc7 coming in "slight larger" than normal at this stage, he hasn't yet determined if that will mean Linux 5.8-rc8 comes next Sunday or can go ahead and release Linux 5.8 stable. He's playing it by year and will watch the patch flow over the next week.
Linus noted in the 5.8-rc7 announcement that around 75% of the patches for the week came in Friday and during this weekend. While the patches are more than he would like to see for this late stage, none of the changes that came up are particularly troubling.
So next week on 2 August could see the stable kernel debut otherwise would be punted off to 9 August if 5.8-rc8 is deemed necessary. In any case, when Linux 5.8 does officially ship next month there are many features to be found - see our Linux 5.8 feature overview.
More Linux 5.8 kernel benchmarks coming up soon on Phoronix.
