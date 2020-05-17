While the past few weeks have seen relatively smaller than usual weekly release candidates, Linux 5.7-rc6 is out this evening and it's bigger than normal.
Linus Torvalds noted in his release message, "Last weekend, we had a larger-than-usual rc5, which I expected because rc4 had been small and so there was some pent-up fixing work that ended up in rc5. This weekend, we had an even bigger rc6, and I really hoped we were in the calming down period. So I'm not entirely happy about this."
But he noted that there isn't anything "particularly scary in here", but he was hoping it would have come in smaller than normal. So he's hoping that ultimately the new Linux 5.7-rc6 release will be calm albeit a bit overweight.
The Linux 5.7-rc6 release announcement can be read on lore.kernel.org.
See our Linux 5.7 feature overview to learn about the prominent additions of this kernel. If all goes well Linux 5.7 should debut as stable either on 31 May or in early June should the increasing patch count continue.
