As expected, Linus Torvalds just released the stable Linux 5.7 kernel.
Linus commented in the 5.7 release announcement, "So we had a fairly calm last week, with nothing really screaming "let's delay one more rc". Knock wood - let's hope we don't have anything silly lurking this time, like the last-minute wifi regression we had in 5.6.. But embarrassing regressions last time notwithstanding, it all looks fine."
As usual, the new kernel can be fetched from Kernel.org.
With that said, Linus will begin honoring Linux 5.8 pull requests beginning tomorrow -- of which there is a lot building up.
As far as Linux 5.7 goes there are many new features and improvements like an Apple USB "Fast Charge" driver, Intel Tiger Lake "Gen12" graphics are now deemed stable and promoted out of the experimental flag, AMD Renoir graphics are in good shape, F2FS Zstd support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 support on this mainline kernel, and a lot more. See our Linux 5.7 feature overview to learn more about this new stable kernel release.
