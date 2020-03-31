Linux 5.7 Media Updates Add H.264 / H.265 / VP9 Decode To The Meson Driver
The media subsystem updates have landed for the Linux 5.7 kernel merge window.

The media subsystem updates are predominantly made up by individual media driver updates as usual. Some of the highlights include:

- The Amlogic Meson VDEC driver now has support for VP9 decoding, H.264 decoding, and HEVC decode.

- A new driver for the Sony IMX219 CSI2 8MPix sensor with the new imx219 i2c driver.

- Support for the Allwinner A83T with the Sun8i code and also fixing 4K decoding for the H6 SoC.

- Support for 10-bit bitstreams in the Venus VDEC driver.

- The Hauppauge 461e rev2 USB device is supported now by the em28xx driver.

- AST2600 support within the ASpeed driver.

- Demoting the USBvision driver to staging and its possible dropping outright in the future.

The full list of media changes for Linux 5.7 via this pull request.
