Greg Kroah-Hartman on Friday sent in his "char/misc" updates for the Linux 5.7 kernel several days later than normal.
Greg was delayed in his char/misc pull request due to last minute reverts but now all is well for this random smattering of extra kernel bits. Some of the Linux 5.7 char/misc changes include:
- The new MHI bus developed by Qualcomm for the Modem Host Interface as a communication protocol between their processors and wireless modems.
- The Intel-acquired Habana Labs has upstreamed more code for their AI accelerators.
- CoreSight has gained a "Cross Trigger Interface" (CTI) driver. "This driver provides support for CoreSight CTI and CTM components. These provide hardware triggering events between CoreSight trace source and sink components. These can be used to halt trace or inject events into the trace stream. CTI also provides a software control to trigger the same halt events. This can provide fast trace halt compared to disabling sources and sinks normally in driver software."
- Adding Intel Cedar Fork PCH device IDs to the MEI code that appear to have been missing for a few years.
- Binderfs has been ported to the kernel's new mount API.
- Various SoundWire updates.
More details via the pull request that was already merged.
