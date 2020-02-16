The second weekly release candidate of Linux 5.6 is now available and overall it's quite a calm test release.
More than half of the Linux 5.6-rc2 changes amount to documentation updates and of the rest a good portion is of tooling updates around the perf subsystem. When it comes to updates of actual kernel code, there are Intel ICE E800 series updates, various graphics/DRM fixes, and other fixes flowing in following the closure last week of the Linux 5.6 merge window.
Overall, Linux 5.6-rc2 is quite good and if the cycle keeps up this way it could be an uneventful on-time release around the end of March. But then again we have seen it plenty times before where a kernel cycle starts off being reasonable only to get bombarded with a lot of fixes later on... We'll see.
Torvalds' brief commentary about Linux 5.6-rc2 can be read here.
See our Linux 5.6 feature overview to learn about all of the big changes coming with this kernel update.
