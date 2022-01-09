Linux 5.17 To Introduce Cirrus CS35L41 HD Audio Codec Driver
Among many other sound driver changes destined for the upcoming Linux 5.17 cycle, Cirrus Logic has contributed CS35L41 HD audio codec support in the form of a new sound driver, cs35l41_hda.

Cirrus Logic announced the CS35L41 back in 2019 as the "smallest, low-power boosted smart audio amplifier" and its product page talks it up as "the industry’s most advanced smart boosted audio amplifier solution for mobile devices. It features a top-of-the-line boosted Class D amplifier, combined with an integrated DSP and 5th generation enhancement and protection algorithms. A closed-loop digital input Class D amplifier and an 11 V Class H envelope-tracking boost maximize output power and efficiency. The amplifier features the lowest power consumption, lowest noise, and smallest package size of any amplifier in its class."


Back in September Cirrus contributed the CS35L41 SoC audio driver while now queued up into the sound-next code ahead of the imminent Linux 5.17 merge window is the new cs35l41_hda driver for HD audio codec support. Cirrus Logic contributed this driver themselves for the HDA driver stack support when connected by either the I2C and SPI buses.

Along with that new driver introduction is then wiring up support for the Lenovo Legion 7 16ACHg6 as a Ryzen 5000 series laptop with this audio hardware. There is also support for other Lenovo ThinkPad laptops with the CS35L41. Other modern laptops will likely stand to benefit and make use of this new Cirrus HDA driver as well.
