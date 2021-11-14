Linux 5.16-rc1 Released With Intel AMX, FUTEX2, Folios & A Lot More

Linus Torvalds has released Linux 5.16-rc1 in moving past the exciting merge window and onto bug fixing for this next version of the Linux kernel.
Linux 5.16 is bringing a ton of exciting additions including memory folios being merged, DAMON memory reclamation, various file-system improvements, Intel Alder Lake S graphics, RISC-V hypervisor support for KVM, the Nintendo Switch controller, more Apple Silicon bring-up, Intel AMX support, cluster scheduling, various AMD hardware support additions, FUTEX2, and a hell of a lot more. Stay tuned for my lengthy Linux 5.16 feature overview article coming out in the morning.
Linux 5.16 is a super exciting kernel on the feature front and in turn will debut as stable around the very end of the calendar year or early January. Linux 5.16 is looking quite good so far though at least one notable performance regression to be fixed still during the RC series and then other bugs sure to come up now that more users/developers begin kicking the tires on this new kernel version.
Linux 5.16-rc1 was tagged a short time ago and continuing the "Trick or Treat" codename from the Linux 5.15 Halloween release.
Linus Torvalds commented in the 5.16-rc1 announcement, "I actually anticipated more problems during the merge window than we hit - I was traveling with a laptop for a few days early on in the merge window, and that's usually fairly painful. But - knock wood - it all worked out fine. Partly thanks to a lot of people sending in their pull requests fairly early, so that I could get a bit of a head start before travels."
Stay tuned for the Phoronix feature overview of Linux 5.16 and more kernel benchmarks to come.
