Linux 5.15-rc4 Released - The Kernel Is Looking "Pretty Normal"

Linus Torvalds has declared Linux 5.15-rc4 as the latest weekly release candidate of the maturing Linux 5.15 codebase.
It's been a fairly smooth week and Linus summed up the 5.15 state of affairs as, "This release continues to look pretty normal after the initial hiccups. At least going purely by number of commits, we're right smack dab in the middle of the normal range for this time in the release cycle, and the diffstat looks fairly normal too. A bit less driver-heavy than usual, perhaps, but nothing big, and nothing that makes me go "that's strange"."
In the release announcement the only specific item he mentioned was the Motorola 68000 "m68k" architecture removing set_fs() as the latest architecture dropping its reliance on that old functionality.
See our Linux 5.15 feature list for a lengthy look at the changes and new features coming to this kernel version. Linux 5.15 stable should be out around early November.
