Linux 5.14 Continues Work On USB4 Support Bring-Up
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 July 2021 at 03:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Greg Kroah-Hartman on mailed in the USB/Thunderbolt changes targeting the Linux 5.14 merge window.

There is a lot of code clean-ups / fixes for the USB/Thunderbolt code as well as various other mostly routine driver updates. One area worth mentioning is the continued USB4 support work going on within the Thunderbolt code.

Going back to early 2020 with Linux 5.6 there has been USB4 support ongoing thanks to Intel and building off their existing open-source Thunderbolt code. With Linux 5.14 that effort remains ongoing.

Of the numerous USB4 and Thunderbolt patches queued for Linux 5.14 is a patch series providing offline onboard retimer NVM upgrade support without needing any USB4 devices attached.

The full list of USB and Thunderbolt patches submitted for the Linux 5.14 kernel cycle can be found via the pull request.
