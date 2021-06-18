Adreno 660 GPU Support Landing For Linux 5.14
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 June 2021 at 05:51 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The MSM DRM driver changes have been submitted to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.14 cycle for improving this open-source Qualcomm Adreno kernel graphics/display driver.

Most notable with the MSM driver updates for Linux 5.14 is now having the Adreno 660 graphics support for that updated GPU found with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Adreno 660 support in MSM builds off the existing Adreno 650 series support.

In addition to the Adreno 660 support there is now dynamic bandwidth management for MDP5 hardware, cached coherent buffer support for the Adreno 600 series, and a variety of other low-level improvements.

More details on this round of MSM work for Linux 5.14 via this PR for the code that is on its way to DRM-Next.
Add A Comment
Related News
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
Lenovo To Support Configuring ThinkPad BIOS From Within Linux
Noctua Launches NH-P1 As High-End Passive CPU Cooler
FWUPD 1.6.1 Adds FreeBSD UEFI Capsule Handling, More Hardware Now Supported
ACPI Platform Runtime Mechanism Support Is Getting Underway For Linux
Linux 5.14 Mainline Should Work With The Raspberry Pi 400
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Encourages Kernel Developers & Everyone To Get Vaccinated
helloSystem 0.5 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD Desktop
NVIDIA Confirms Plans To Drop "Kepler" GPU Driver Support
Real-Time Support "PREEMPT_RT" For Linux Held Up Due To Lack Of Funding
Amazon Working On New Proactive Memory Reclamation For The Linux Kernel
Intel Reportedly Interested In Acquiring RISC-V Firm SiFive
Fedora 35 Looking To Use Yescrypt For Hashing User Passwords
GRUB 2.06 To Be Succeeded By... GRUB 2.11 Bootloader Next Year