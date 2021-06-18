The MSM DRM driver changes have been submitted to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.14 cycle for improving this open-source Qualcomm Adreno kernel graphics/display driver.
Most notable with the MSM driver updates for Linux 5.14 is now having the Adreno 660 graphics support for that updated GPU found with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Adreno 660 support in MSM builds off the existing Adreno 650 series support.
In addition to the Adreno 660 support there is now dynamic bandwidth management for MDP5 hardware, cached coherent buffer support for the Adreno 600 series, and a variety of other low-level improvements.
More details on this round of MSM work for Linux 5.14 via this PR for the code that is on its way to DRM-Next.
