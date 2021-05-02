New Realtek Audio Support, VirtIO Sound Driver Ready To Play On Linux 5.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 2 May 2021 at 08:55 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
While PipeWire continues garnering interest this year for improving Linux sound in user-space, the kernel's sound drivers continue to be improved upon as well and tacking on support for new devices.

On Friday the Linux 5.13 sound updates were sent out and subsequently merged to mainline. For this next kernel version there is the introduction of a VirtIO Sound driver that complies with the new VirtIO sound device specification that is part of this I/O virtualization standard. The VirtIO sound is intended for use-cases where audio is needed but device pass-through or emulation is not available or preferred.

Also notable on the sound support front is the Realtek RT1019, RT1316, RT711 and RT715 all being supported by Linux 5.13.

The sound pull also has updates to existing support like headphone and headset microphone volume control now wired up for the Cirrus driver, continued work on Intel Sound Open Firmware, a common mute LED framework was introduced, better support for Pioneer and Roland/BOSS USB audio devices, and more.

See the full list of sound feature changes for Linux 5.13 via this pull request.
2 Comments
Related News
It's 2021 & The FSF Is Still Endorsing 802.11n WiFi Hardware
Apple Magic Mouse 2, Microsoft SAM Support Added For Linux 5.13
AMD's Crypto Co-Processor Driver Adds Green Sardine Support In Linux 5.13
USB + Thunderbolt Updates Hit Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 Power Management Updates Submitted
Initial Support For The Apple M1 Lands In Linux 5.13
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University of Minnesota Linux "Hypocrite Commit" Researchers Publish Open Letter
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
Sony Proposes A New Soft Watchdog For Linux
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
Blender's "Cycles X" Showing Nice Performance But Dropping OpenCL Support
Linux 5.12 Released With Intel Xe Variable Rate Refresh, Clang LTO, KFENCE + More
The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap